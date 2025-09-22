Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development initiatives in the North East and expressed gratitude for the Goods and Services Tax reforms.

Addressing a gathering in Arunachal Pradesh's Itagar, CM Pema Khandu said that the North East under PM Modi is contributing to the nation like an "engine of growth".

Also Read | 'People's Wish Fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi', Chirag Paswan Slams Congress Over GST 'Politics'.

He said, "Everyone knows, the Prime Minister has never weighed the North East on the scales of politics. He has always said that the nation will only move forward when the North East moves ahead. Unlike the earlier times when the North East was known for negative reasons, today the North East is contributing like an engine of growth due to political interventions by PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi has visited the North East more than 60 times.

"The 'GST Bachat Utsav' is beginning today. I want to express gratitude to PM Modi. Our traders and the public have received benefits under the next generation GST reforms," the Chief Minister added.

Also Read | Double Benefits From Double-Engine BJP Government: PM Narendra Modi on Inaugurating Projects in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar (Watch Video).

Further, he called PM Modi's regime in the Centre, the "dawn of development".

"Some call Arunachal Pradesh the land of the rising sun, some call it the dawnlit mountain, and it is also called the unexplored paradise. Nature has made Arunachal Pradesh in such a way that the sun rises here first, but the dawn of development has come due to PM Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Centre will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

PM Modi launched multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health, fire safety, and working women's hostels, among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve the quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)