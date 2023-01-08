New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Former councillor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Tahir Hussain, who has been accused of a 'larger conspiracy' in the North East Delhi violence sought custody parole from the superintendent central jail on the medical grounds seeking treatment at a private hospital.

Hussain is also an accused in several other riots' cases, besides being charged with money laundering for allegedly funding the Delhi riots dated February 2020 when people were protesting against the proposal of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra is Against Fear, Hatred, Inflation, Unemployment: Rahul Gandhi – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court on Saturday sought a medical report from the jail authorities on the application of Tahir Hussain. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 11.

He was produced before the Court along with other accused persons including student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Also Read | West Bengal: Coupling Between Two Coaches of Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express Gets Detached at Santragachi Station.

The court has also directed the jail authorities to decide on the application moved by Umar Khalid seeking to provide an electric kettle and reading material in prison.

On October 14, 2022, another Court hearing the cases related to North East Delhi violence framed charges against six accused persons including Ex-MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain and his brother Shah Alam, observing that the mob hatched a conspiracy "to kill Hindus and harm them", as a result of which one Ajay Jha received a gunshot injury.

The judge said, "The facts and evidence of this case show that a number of persons assembled at the house of Tahir Hussain. Some of them were equipped with firing weapons."

"Petrol bombs were also arranged, by accumulating the required materials in the house of Tahir Hussain. All these things were done to target Hindus," the judge added.

He further said, "Every member of the mob assembled there, participated in achieving and encouraging others, to target Hindus. Such conducts of the members of this mob, show thatthey were acting out of meeting of their mind and with a clear-cut objective in mind, to kill and harm Hindus."

In pursuance to the objective of a larger conspiracy, when smaller plans are made andexecuted to cause an incident of riot at a particular place or area involving some other persons (perhaps including local persons), this becomes a case of smaller conspiracy under Umbrella Conspiracy, the court had added.

"Therefore, FIR 59/20 ( For larger conspiracy) as referred herein above is to be treated to cover the aspect of Umbrella Conspiracy. The allegations and evidence in this case, have to be assessed to find out the existence of a smaller conspiracy peculiar to the incident covered in this case," the court observed.

In the money laundering case, charges against Tahir Hussain are to be formally framed on January 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)