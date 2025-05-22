New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Jyotiraditya M Scindia, on Thursday highlighted major economic and infrastructure progress in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, ahead of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025.

The two-day maiden 'Rising Northeast: The Investors' Summit 2025' is being held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to showcase the investment and trade potential of the Northeast Region on May 23 and 24, said a release.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Army Jawan Killed, 2 Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Speaking in the national capital, Scindia said, "Prime Minister's resolve and strong will have enabled all eight states of the North East region to be fully prepared to contribute to the story of the world's development and progress."

Citing the 10% gross budgetary support allocated to the region, the minister said, "An investment of Rs 6 lakh crore was made there. Apart from this, an additional Rs 5 lakh 25 thousand crore was given to the states through the tax devolution programme, which brought an all-around change in this region under the leadership of PM Modi."

Also Read | UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

Scindia noted a shift in investor sentiment towards the Northeast.

"Investors are excited to invest in the North-East because they recognise that the North Eastern states have emerged as a new growth paradigm. So today, if our thirty-six states and union territories are one train, the North-East have become the engine of that train."

The minister further announced plans for future investment. "Tomorrow, investments worth Rs 4 lakh 22 thousand crore have been outlined for these eight states," he stated.

Referring to the upcoming Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, Scindia said, "This summit is not our first or second experiment; it is the third experiment by the DoNER Ministry for the North-East."

Organised by the Ministry of DoNER in partnerships with FICCI and Invest India, the summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to highlight the region's geostrategic advantage, abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and access to captive markets in the Northeast and neighbouring countries.

"The Northeast Region is an emerging frontier for businesses, and the summit offers an ideal platform for forging alliances, partnerships, and acquiring a clear vision of the opportunities available for expanding businesses, making new investments, setting up green field manufacturing projects and associated activities," said an official of DoNER. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)