Dzongu (Sikkim) [India], June 1 (ANI): Restoration efforts are currently underway on the Phidang Bailey Bridge after it sustained partial damage caused by the strong current of the Teesta River. The damage followed heavy rainfall in the region, which has raised concerns among local residents who depend heavily on the bridge for daily connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "Till the water level recedes, we will not be able to tell about the condition of the Phidang Bailey bridge. The bridge has suffered a lot of damage. This bridge is our lifeline...We request the officials to repair the bridge as soon as possible..."

The damage to the bridge has raised concerns about the impact on the local population and the Army's movement in the region. Locals have expressed frustration that, despite their complaints almost a month ago, no action was taken.

"The damage to Phidang Bailey Bridge will not only affect the people of Dzongu but the entire North Sikkim population as well as the Army movement. This is the only lifeline for the entire Mangan District. The District Magistrate and administration need to take quick action as despite our complaints almost a month ago, they failed to act. If the bamboo bridge was restored, it would have proved to be an alternative bridge in times of emergency like this, " another resident shared.

Local residents and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel worked overnight to ensure safe passage across the bridge, but the bridge's future depends on water levels stabilising. "If this continues, it will collapse. Half of North Sikkim will be cut off," warned a local.

Despite repeated pleas from residents, the District Collector has dismissed renovation requests, stating the bridge is still functional. With the monsoon expected to continue for another three to four months, locals and stranded tourists in Lachen and Lachung remain anxious as the infrastructure struggles to withstand the persistent pressure of natural forces.

Earlier in the day, the Teesta River's water level rose significantly due to the heavy and continuous downpour in Sikkim.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for today in the State's Mangan district for heavy to very heavy rain in the region.

The MeT also issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours for Sikkim's Gyalshing, Namchi, Soreng, Gangtok, and Pakyong.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, on Saturday said that rescue operations are underway for the second day to find the nine missing persons after a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan district on May 29.

Rescue Volunteer from the Tourism Department, Anand Gurung, told ANI, "We were on our way for the rescue operation, going on to find the tourists who went missing after their car fell into the river. The roads are blocked for the next 7-8 km... The teams at the spot are carrying out the rescue operations. Our team was on backup, but we won't be able to reach today... Any vehicle cannot pass from here as of now..."

According to the district administration, many properties have also been damaged due to a landslide reported in the Theeng and Chungthang areas in North Sikkim.

The IMD has strongly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors wherever possible, and stay away from riverbanks and vulnerable slopes. (ANI)

