New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Ankita Anand, has announced the commencement of the distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) across the North West Delhi district.

This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters are informed about their enrolment in the voter list and are well-prepared to exercise their democratic rights on February 5, 2025.

Poll officials have started reaching out to every household in the district to distribute the VIS.

These slips provide essential details, including the voter's name, polling station, and other relevant information, making it easier for citizens to locate their polling booths and cast their votes without inconvenience.

Ankita Anand emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "The distribution of Voter Information Slips is a critical step in ensuring maximum voter participation. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that no eligible voter is left uninformed. We urge all citizens to check their VIS and confirm their details to avoid any last-minute issues on polling day."

She also said that Colour coding for polling booths will help citizens reach polling centres hassle-free

With the elections just around the corner, the District Election Office is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate a smooth and transparent voting process in North-West Delhi. (ANI)

