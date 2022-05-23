New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Police on an appeal filed by an accused in the northeast Delhi violence case challenging the trial court's order of dismissing his bail plea.

The trial court had dismissed the bail plea of Mohd Saleem Khan, an accused in the case. He has challenged the order passed by the trial court.

The division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the notice to Delhi Police on the appeal of Khan. The matter has been listed for July 20, 2022.

Khan was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the section related to riots and conspiracy.

The appeal has stated that even though the FIR does not disclose the name or any role of the appellant, however, he was arrested on June 25, 2020 in the present case after a significant delay of 111 days. The appellant is in incarceration for the last 687 days as of the date of filing the appeal.

Further, the prosecution has submitted the same piece of evidence of that CCTV video footage in which he can be seen carrying a wiper again alleging that he has broken that CCTV camera which was also produced as a substantial piece of evidence in a case registered at Dayalpur police station.

On the other hand, it was alleged by the prosecution that the appellant along with others started the Chand Bagh anti-CAA protest and used to give provocative speeches. He along with others was a responsible person for the protest and used to arrange food items and bear the expense of the protest. (ANI)

