New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): For the convenience of the rail passengers during the ensuing festivals, Northern Railways has decided to run five special trains to various destinations.

As per the official release of Railways, the five trains are--New Delhi-Islampur Special Express; Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa Special; Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur Special; Delhi Jn-Darbhanga Special; and Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Express.

Four trains except for Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Express will depart from Delhi on November 17, and begin the return journey on November 18.

Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Express will depart from Delhi on November 22 and return on November 23. (ANI)

