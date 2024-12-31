New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Northwest India is set to experience light to moderate rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures over the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A western disturbance currently active over North Pakistan is expected to bring precipitation to the Western Himalayas over the next two to three days, leading to light to moderate snowfall in the region.

IMD scientist Naresh stated, "At present, there is a western disturbance over North Pakistan. It is likely to affect the Western Himalayas in the next two to three days and cause light to moderate snowfall."

From December 4, a stronger western disturbance is likely to impact the plains of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Jammu and Kashmir. Naresh added, "We are expecting an active western disturbance from December 4, which may cause heavy snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand."

Temperatures are expected to remain steady over the next 24 hours but will likely rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the plains of northwest India afterward. "There will be no significant change in temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, we expect a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the plains after that," Naresh said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana, where cold day conditions--marked by maximum temperatures dropping 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal--are forecast for the next two days. "Cold day conditions are expected over Punjab and Haryana for today and tomorrow. However, no severe cold wave conditions are anticipated," he clarified.

Rainfall is also expected in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India starting December 4, signaling a wet spell for the region. "From December 4 onwards, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the plains, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR," Naresh concluded. (ANI)

