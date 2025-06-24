Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Karnataka Housing, Minorities and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday dismissed allegations of corruption in the allocation of houses under government schemes and said he is "not the kind of poor man who survives by taking money meant for the poor."

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Karnataka Minister said he would step down voluntarily if it is proven that he took money in exchange for house allotments.

Khan pointed out that taking money for poor people's houses is an unpardonable offence and that there is no scope for such actions in his department. An inquiry will be ordered regarding the allegations made by senior Congress MLA BR Patil. If anyone is found guilty after the investigation, strict action will be taken. He added that he would also speak directly with Patil.

Clarifying that Patil had not directly accused him or named any department officials, Khan said that if any member of a gram panchayat was found to have taken money, and if such information came to light, appropriate action would follow.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been fully informed about the issue. Since he was on a tour and couldn't respond earlier, he has held a meeting with the officials and gathered all the information.

Responding to Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna's demand for his resignation, Khan said the latter lacked the facts. The Housing Department has no role in the house allotment process. The selection of beneficiaries happens at the gram panchayat level.

Houses are allotted based on the recommendation letters of MLAs. Even in the Aland constituency, allotments were made based on a letter from BR Patil. A total of 950 houses have been allotted, he noted.

After the Karnataka government raised the minority housing allotment quota from 10 to 15 per cent, Congress leader BR Patil had a telephone audio leak where he was raising allegations of corruption in the allotment of houses. Patil is also supposed to meet with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 25, on the latter's invitation.

Notably, party MLA Raju Kage also backed Patil's allegations, claiming that it "wouldn't be surprising if I resign within 2 days." When Patil was asked about the allegations and the viral telephone conversation which went viral, he said, "It is my voice (in the viral audio clip). I was the one who was talking. What else do you want?... He also has the right to deny it (allegations)."

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party's state chief, BY Vijayendra, slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government for "rampant corruption in every department."

"Congress MLA BR Patil has alleged that there is rampant corruption in the Housing department. The allegation he has made is that without paying a bribe, the common man is not getting houses allotted in rural areas. One more Congress MLA, Raju Kage, has stated that he is frustrated. The grants meant for the development of his constituency have not been released because the commission has not been paid," Vijayendra told reporters here. He also accused the Congress of turning Karnataka into an ATM for the party's high command, and giving up the state to the "commission mafia." (ANI)

