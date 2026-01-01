Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that Hindu Sammelans are being organised across the country as the Sangh completes 100 years of its journey, stressing that the occasion should not be viewed as an act of "bravery", but as a "moment of responsibility".

"The work of Sangh has completed 100 years, therefore, Hindu Sammelan are being organised across the country," Bhagwat said while addressing a Hindu Sammelan here, adding that the centenary celebrations are not meant for display of power.

"This is not bravery," he added.

Recalling the origin of the organisation, the RSS chief said, "Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar formed this Sangh with his blood."

He noted that crises are visible in every field today, but emphasised that merely discussing problems is not the solution. "The stress should be on finding solutions, and not just on discussions," Bhagwat said.

Narrating a story during his address, Bhagwat highlighted what he described as the "present condition of Hindu society" and urged people to introspect. He called upon the gathering to remove discrimination from their minds and work towards greater social harmony.

"We must remove discrimination from minds, inculcate social harmony," he said.

Emphasising linguistic diversity, Bhagwat asserted that all languages spoken in India are national languages and deserve equal respect. He further advocated the use of indigenous products, urging people to support local manufacturing.

Concluding his address, Bhagwat appealed to citizens to follow the Constitution.

On Sunday, Bhagwat, while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, said that India must once again work towards becoming a 'Vishwaguru', not out of ambition, but because it is the need of the world, emphasising that the time has now come to carry forward the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma.

He cited events from a century ago, noting that around 100 years ago, Yogi Arvind declared that the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma was God's will and that the rise of the Hindu nation was essential to that resurgence. (ANI)

