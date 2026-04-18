Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday conducted a door-to-door campaign in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Kamarhati area for the upcoming West Bengal elections.

CM Yadav expressed hope that the BJP would be winning the upcoming poll and formed its government in West Bengal.

Also Read | DA Hike 2026: How Much Extra Salary Govt Employees Will Get per Month.

"I have come here today specifically to engage with the public as part of the election campaign for the BJP candidate from Kamarhati assembly, Arup Choudhury. I am delighted to observe that a wave in favour of the BJP is sweeping through the region, promising liberation from the era of 'Jungle Raj.' Given the atmosphere that has taken shape under the leadership of our Prime Minister, it is a matter of great joy for all of us that the 'Lotus' is going to bloom in Bengal and that a government will be formed here," Yadav told reporters.

During the campaign, Chief Minister Yadav further spoke with ANI and underlined that the nation was progressing under the leadership of PM Modi but West Bengal lagged behind and it was the right time for the state to walk alongside with the country.

Also Read | DA Hike Update: Cabinet Approves 2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Ahead of 8th Pay Commission.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving forward. But Bengal has lagged behind significantly and now it is the right time for the state to march shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the nation. It is with this very objective in mind that I have come here today to campaign in Arup Choudhury's constituency. I am fully confident that the people will bestow their blessings upon us, and our government will be formed here," Yadav said.

He further added that the people are already with the Bharatiya Janata Party and people in Bengal bear 'Jungle raj' a lot but now would walk alongside the BJP for development.

Polling for West Bengal Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. Nonetheless, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, with zero seats for Congress and Left parties, has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)