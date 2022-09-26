Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he was unaware of any MLA or MP joining his faction but added that several leaders are in touch.

Shinde, who was taking part in a Navratri procession to welcome the idol of Goddess Durga in Thane's Tembi Naka, was asked a question on speculation that five MLAs and MPs were poised to join his group.

"Many people are in touch with many but I am not aware as of now of anyone joining us," Shinde told reporters.

Incidentally, Shinde and several other leaders of his faction took part in the procession right from Kalwa, where the idol was made.

The Tembi Naka Navratra Utsav Mandal was started by Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe.

On the occasion, former Nationalist Congress Party corporator Ramesh Shinde from Navi Mumbai joined the Shinde faction.

