Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Taking a firm stand over the Goa Seafarers Pension and Welfare Scheme, BJP spokesperson Savio Rodrigues, on Friday, demanded the state government to rather make the scheme permanent, instead of a six-month extension.

The BJP Spokesperson Savio Rodrigues has appealed to the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant to make the Goa Seafarers Pension and Welfare Scheme permanent and not just extend it for a period of six months.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2022: Government Convenes All-Party Meeting on December 6 To Discuss Legislative Business and Important Issues.

In a social media post addressed to the Goa CM, Rodrigues stated, "Appreciate Goa CM Dr Pramod P Sawant extending Goa Welfare Pension Scheme for Seafarers for further 6 months. However, I earnestly impress upon the CM to make the scheme permanent as appealed by the Seafarers Association. It will bring much relief to seafarers in the state."

Rodrigues further expressed, "Goa is home to many seafarers. It has been a long-pending demand from the Seafarers Association. In the interest of the seafarers and their families, the Goa government must consider making the scheme permanent."

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Demands Special Economic Package As 14 Districts of State Fall in National Capital Region.

Notably, the Goa government has granted approval for extending the Goa Welfare and Pension scheme for seafarers, in 2021 for a further period of six months.

Reportedly, seafarers have been demanding a permanent scheme for retired seafarers and widows given the bitter experience when the government in October 2019. The scheme was later revived in July 2021, but for six months, which was extended by a year till November 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)