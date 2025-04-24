New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack have voiced strong disapproval of businessman Robert Vadra's remarks over the incident.

Vadra had stated that civilians were selectively targeted and killed in Pahalgam by terrorists, as "they think that Muslims are being suppressed" in India.

Family members of victims from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh have labelled the attack as an act of terrorism and rejected any political assertions behind the heinous attack.

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the family of Sushil Nathaniel, a Christian man killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, spoke out sharply. His younger brother, Vikas Nathaniel, said, "At that time, my sister-in-law was with him, and they (terrorists) asked him (Sushil) to kneel down and recite Kalma and asked him about his religion. When he said that he was from the Christian religion, they killed him on the spot... We do not agree with his (Vadra's) statement. The government is cooperating fully, the government itself did not know that such a terrorist attack would happen."

In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, relatives of Yatish Parmar and his son Smit Parmar (both killed in the attack) voiced similar sentiments. Prashant Nathani, a relative, said, "PM Modi revoked Article 370, and peace was established in Kashmir, and people from all over India could go there comfortably. But these terrorists cannot be trusted. So we are not trusting the words of the Congress party and others. We will trust the action being taken by the government... We are a little satisfied with the information we have received from the central government. Hindus and Muslims are living together in India."

From Chhattisgarh, Vinod Agarwal, a relative of Raipur businessman Dinesh Mirania, who was killed in the valley, rejected Vadra's assertion.

"This attack is on Hindutva, and it has not happened because of Hindutva. People have been killed after asking their names. Congress has always done politics. The country understands the character of Congress. It has always been against Hindutva... this is not a matter of politics," he said.

Robert Vadra had called the incident a grim reminder of India's growing "communal divide".

"I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act...In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims," Vadra said.

"This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims. Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened...This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country and we will not see this kind of acts happening," he added.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday attacked Robert Vadra for his remarks on the central government over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that his comments have "'exposed the problematic mindset within the Gandhi family." (ANI)

