Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Kashmir Police detained a notorious drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1988 (PIT NDPS Act).

"Acting tough against the drug dealers/peddlers to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society by taking stringent action against them who pose a serious threat to the health and welfare of the people, ANTF Kashmir detained a notorious drug peddler under PIT NDPS Act," the ANTF said in a statement.

According to officials, the drug peddler, identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Hari Parigam Awantipora, was involved in four cases registered under the NDPS Act and his activities were "incorrigible" and accordingly booked under PIT NDPS Act.

"The said notorious drug peddler was hell-bent to spoil the life and carrier of the young generation by selling drugs to them. He was luring the teenaged youth and school-going children into the menace of drugs and as such the said notorious drug peddler has been booked under PIT NDPS Act," ANTF said in a statement. (ANI)

