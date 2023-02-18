Shillong, Feb 18 (PTI) TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Saturday said that the ruling National People's Party and ally United Democratic Party in Meghalay have befooled everyone in the state during the past five years.

Banerjee, who was addressing a poll rally at Mylliem in the outskirts of Shillong, urged the people to vote for Trinamool Congress in the February 27 Assembly election as by doing so they will help the north eastern state to reach greater heights and ensure that it is not deprived of its rightful dues.

“They (NPP & UDP) have had five years and they befooled all of you. This 27th (February) you should fool them. Pay them in their own coin,” he said.

TMC is the principal opposition this time and is contesting in 58 of the total 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya.

“Every vote for the ruling National Peoples' Party (NPP) is a vote for BJP. Every vote for United Democratic Party (UDP) is a vote for the BJP. Keep this in mind,” he said, lashing out at the ruling alliance helmed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The UDP is a major constituent of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which is in power in the northeastern state with support from BJP.

The TMC leader said it is important for everyone to come out and vote this time as it will “end” the misrule of the corrupt political parties.

“When you vote for TMC, you will vote to take Meghalaya to greater heights and that it is not deprived of its rightful dues. You should vote out the puppets. Vote for a true leader who will speak and work on your behalf,” he said.

Banerjee harped on the Mukroh firing in Meghalaya in November last year and said the Conrad Sangma government has not done anything for the victims.

“The Assam Police, who are the perpetrators of the crime, are roaming scot-free. The Meghalaya government has not issued notices to them. If such violence had happened in the interstate borders of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would have given the perpetrators a taste of their own medicine," he said.

Five tribal villagers from Meghalaya were shot dead at Mukroh on November 22, 2022 by Assam Police after Assam forest guards intercepted a Meghalaya vehicle which they suspected to be carrying illegally felled timber. A forest guard from Assam was also killed in the incident.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had later claimed that the police firing in Mukroh was an act of self-defence and to protect government properties.

The TMC senior leader in his poll rally at Tura on February 16 alleged that Sangma did not take requisite action to ensure justice for those killed in the incident fearing action by central agencies on one pretext or another.

He also criticised Sangma for failing to get the Khasi and Garo languages included in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution.

“Have you seen the CM go and raise his voice for inclusion of the two languages? ... When Trinamool Congress forms the government in Meghalaya we will do whatever it takes, we will fight till the last of our blood to make sure Khasi and Garo languages are included,” Banerjee said.

Highlighting the 10 "pledges" in the TMC manifesto, Banerjee said those of other political parties are mere promises. “The 10 pledges of the TMC are not just mere promises. When promises are made, they are meant to be broken. Our pledges are made to be implemented within three months if our government comes to power,” he said.

Assuring action within the first month should TMC come to power, Banerjee said that unemployed youths and women who have registered with the party's Meghalaya Youth Empowerment (MYE) and Women Empowerment (WE) cards for financial inclusion will get their dues credited directly into their bank accounts.

The party had launched its MYE cards in Meghalaya in January 2023 and WE cards in December last year.

TMC, he said, believes in communal harmony. “TMC stands for Temple, Mosque and Church and also Trust, Mukul (Sangma) and Charles (Pyngrope) . Voters in Meghalaya should vote for the TMC to defeat the NPP, UDP and the NPP,” Banerjee said.

Mukul Sangma is the face of the party in Meghalaya and Pyngrope is its president.

