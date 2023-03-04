Shillong, Mar 4 (PTI) Senior NPP MLA Timothy D Shira was sworn in as the protem speaker of the Meghalaya assembly on Saturday, officials said.

Shira, the MLA of Resubelpara, was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan in presence of outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma and senior leaders of the NPP.

Sangma had on Friday staked claim to form the next government in the state with the support of 31 MLAs. Among them are 26 NPP MLAs, two MLAs each of the BJP and HSPDP, and two Independents.

