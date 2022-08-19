Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM), which is currently holding a relay hunger strike in Shimla, will soon intensify its agitation for restoration of the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh, it said on Friday.

NPSKM state president Pradeep Thakur told PTI that the body will hold a virtual meeting with its district representatives and other office-bearers soon to chalk-out a strategy for future course of action.

"One thing is sure, we will intensify our agitation but what protest we will do to put pressure on the government to achieve our target of restoration of OPS, will be decided in the virtual meeting,” he said.

The NPSKM has been holding a relay hunger strike near the central telegraph office here since August 13 evening, the last day of the monsoon session of the state Assembly.

Five members of the NPSKM are sitting on hunger strike every day since Saturday, Thakur said.

The state government employees also under the banner of NPSKM had held a protest outside the state Assembly on Saturday demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Thakur said they had been left with no option but to intensify their agitation as the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government has failed to reinstate the old pension scheme despite several requests.

The state employees had held a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha on March 3 during the budget session demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme.

The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004.

According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.

