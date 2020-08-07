Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and local volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Meppadi, Wayanad.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala. It issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today.

The death toll in Idukki landslide has risen to 15, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today while announcing ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased. (ANI)

