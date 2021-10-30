Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) The National School of Drama on Saturday opened a Theatre in Education Centre (TIE) here which will be developed to offer one-year diploma courses to promote theatre activities among youths in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and noted Bollywood actor and NSD chairman Paresh Rawal jointly inaugurated the centre during a function held at Tagore Hall under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed and exchanged between Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), and NSD Acting Director Dinesh Khanna.

In terms of the MoU, the NSD will hold all theatre activities in Kashmir in collaboration and consultation with JKAACL.

Coinciding with the event, NSD theatre artists performed a “puppet show” at the Tagore Hall.

After inaugurating the centre, Rawal said it was a privilege for the NSD to open such a centre in Kashmir for promoting theatre talent in the valley.

