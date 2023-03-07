Kohima, Mar 7 (PTI) The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) demonstrated on Tuesday, demanding an early conclusion to the Naga peace talks.

With placards and banners, NSF activists demonstrated in various parts of Kohima as Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda visited the city for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet.

"Dear Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Honour the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement of 2015", "Nagas want inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution", "Modi-ji Keep your word" -- read some of the placards as the NSF activists demonstrated, while NDPP and BJP workers were waiting on the roadside with party flags to welcome the leaders.

NSF general secretary Siipuni Ng Philo said it was a symbolic and peaceful demonstration.

"The demonstration was held to urge the Centre to be serious in their approach towards ensuring that an inclusive, honorable and acceptable solution to the protracted Naga political issue," he said.

"It was also to remind the newly-elected representatives of the people in Nagaland to be mindful of the aspirations of the Naga people, and put in more serious efforts as facilitators, and not use the genuine and legitimate cause as a mere political gambit," he added.

Philo said the Naga students' community is yearning for lasting peace in the state.

The Centre has been holding dialogues with the NSCN-IM since 1997. It is also holding talks with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 2017.

It inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in August 2015, and the Agreed Position with NNPGs was signed in November 2017.

While NNPGs have agreed to accept a solution and continue the dialogue, the NSCN-IM has been rigid in its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has been delaying a solution to the decades-old issue.

