Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated NSUI held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, demanding 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in education and jobs.

Armed with placards and banners, NSUI members, led by its state president Udit Pradhan, demonstrated for around six hours amid heavy rains.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also joined the demonstration for a while to extend his support.

Later, NSUI members submitted a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in this regard.

Pradhan said that despite OBCs making up 54 per cent of the state's population, only 11.25 per cent reservation is provided to them in education and jobs, which is "gross injustice and humiliating".

"The BJP government in Odisha is playing with the OBC community," he alleged.

"There are more than 1 crore OBC people in the state, for whom reservation is a must. Reservation gives them the right to education, jobs and respect in society," he said.

A letter was submitted to the governor, urging him to take immediate steps regarding this, he said.

Pradhan said that if the OBCs are not given their constitutional right, the NSUI will intensify its protest across the state.

