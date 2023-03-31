New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide applicants with an opportunity to make corrections in their applications regarding the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) undergraduate examinations, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamdila Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

The UGC chairman added that the duration for the correction is April 1-3, till 11.50 pm.

Also Read | Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan Accident Case: Police Says Alcohol Found in Accused's Blood Way Above Permissible Limit, Opposes Bail Plea.

Taking to Twitter, he stated, "NTA will provide an opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of the respective Application Forms of CUET (UG). Duration for Correction in Particulars is 01 April to 03 April 2023 (Up to 11:50 PM)".

The UGC chairman further informed that the correction window will be opening soon.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven Booked Under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act in Budaun.

"NTA will soon open the correction window. All the registered candidates for CUET-UG are advised to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in and verify their particulars," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)