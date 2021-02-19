Gopeshwar, Feb 19 (PTI) The NTPC will develop a forest in the memory of those killed at its Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site following a flash flood in the Dhauliganga river on February 7.

NTPC' Director (Project) U K Bhattacharya and other officials planted saplings on a piece of land spread over three hectares at the corporation's project township in Joshimath on Friday.

A condolence meeting was also held at the place where a memorial forest named, "Smriti Van", is to be developed, an NTPC press release said.

The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where search and rescue operations are still under way suffered extensive damage in the calamity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)