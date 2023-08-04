Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that so far 102 FIRs have been registered, 202 people arrested and 80 people detained in connection with the violence in Nuh district, adding that the government has formed a special committee that includes members from the IT Cell to monitor social media.

"We are scanning every social media...We have made a special committee which includes the members from the IT Cell. It will scan the entire social media scene. During the scan, if it is revealed that someone has put out inciteful, posts then action will be taken," he said.

Minister Vij said that those who have been detained are being interrogated as per the law and action is being taken according to the information being received.

“The police have been working on the principle that ‘the innocent should not be punished and the guilty should not be spared’. Action will be taken after collecting solid evidence and not a single culprit will be spared”, he added.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace. “Do not vandalize in any way, do not post provocative posts on social media,” Minister Vij said.

In response to a question regarding Friday prayers, he said that he himself has spoken to the Deputy Commissioners of Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram that instructions have been given regarding adequate security arrangements there.

“Instructions have also been given to the Chief Secretary to issue orders that wherever Jumme Namaz is to be held, adequate police arrangements should be made and Duty Magistrates should be appointed so that no person takes law into their own hands”, the minister said.

Minister Vij said that talks have been held with Maulvis. “Maulvis have given a call to offer Namaz at home. If they do so then it is a very good thing”, he added.

He further said that for monitoring and scanning of social media, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Special Secretary, Home Department, in which an officer from IT cell has also been included, who is responsible for social media monitoring.

He said that if anyone posts provocative things on social media, action will be taken against them.

Responding to question regarding forming of SIT, he said, “As and when the need arises, SITs consisting of two to three police officers/employees have been formed so that every angle of each and every case can be investigated.”

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, "SP Nuh was on leave and SP Bhiwani was given the temporary charge. He has now been given the permanent charge. A few incidents were reported in Gurugram, additional force has been deployed there so that we can immediately control such incidents so it does not happen again..."

Earlier on Thursday, a total of 23 people arrested in connection to the recent incidents of violence in Haryana's Nuh were produced before the court, and were later sent to police remand for up to five days.

"A total of 23 accused in 6 different cases were produced before the court today. Accused in FIR No. 261 sent to 4-day remand. One accused sent to 3-day remand, five accused sent to 4-day remand and the remaining sent to 5-day remand,” said the Counsel of the accused on Thursday.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen —injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. (ANI)

