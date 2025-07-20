Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) The number of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra this year crossed the three-lakh mark on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

"By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today," the LG said in a post on X.

Sinha said this sacred journey is a deeply enriching experience.

"May Baba's blessings bring peace, strength and fulfilment to all. Har Har Mahadev!" he added in the post.

Earlier in the day, the lieutenant governor visited the Baltal Base camp of the yatra in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, and reviewed the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage that began on July 3.

Sinha also visited the Baltal Hospital to inspect facilities and interact with patients there.

