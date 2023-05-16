Bahraich (UP), May 16 (PTI) A private nursing home operator here was booked after allegations that a girl's leg has to be amputated due to wrong plastering, official said here.

The FIR was registered after Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak took cognisance of the matter.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Satish Kumar Singh told PTI that eight-year-old Rimmi Gupta, a resident of Daulatpur in Motipur tehsil, suffered an injury in her right leg three-four months ago and was taken to Rampur Polyclinic and Healthcare Center in Khairighat area.

There were no doctors at the hospital at that time, he said.

Rakesh Yadav, the director of the centre, allegedly plastered Rimmi's leg wrongly, which caused an infection that spread through her leg and it had to be amputated, the CMO said.

He said the matter was investigated after her relatives complained to the district magistrate in February.

"The investigation team raided the nursing home several times but no doctor was found there. On March 7 this year, the license of the nursing home was cancelled and it was sealed," he said.

A case was registered on Monday against Rakesh Yadav, the hospital operator who tied the plaster, after the Deputy CM intervened.

"In the case of amputation of the girl's leg due to wrong plaster being applied on it at the Rampur Polyclinic and Healthcare Center, Rampur Chauraha, Bahraich, the department has already cancelled the registration of the said hospital and sealed it. As per the order given by me today, legal action is being taken by the CMO, Bahraich by registering an FIR against the guilty," Pathak said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

