Aligarh (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) The Aligarh Police on Monday said it has registered a case in connection with objectionable slogans found scribbled on the wall of a mosque in the Old City area here and was working to identify those responsible.

Superintendent of Police (City) M Shekhar Pathak said the case was registered against unidentified persons on Sunday after the matter came to the fore the previous night.

The mosque is located in a sensitive area under the Delhi Gate police station limits, he added.

After news about the slogans on the mosque wall spread on Saturday night, people gathered on the spot in large numbers, prompting the police to rush senior officials to prevent any tension.

The matter was defused with the help of residents from both communities, Pathak said.

In a video clip that has surfaced online, some unidentified people can be seen writing the slogans on the mosque wall and also making provocative comments, police said.

Local leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have demanded stringent action against those trying to vitiate peace and harmony in the city.

