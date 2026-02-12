Aligarh, February 12: A woman from Aligarh who made national headlines last year for eloping with her son-in-law has reportedly abandoned him for a new partner, according to local authorities. Sarita, 38, allegedly left her 20-year-old partner, Rahul, on February 6. Rahul has since approached the police, claiming that Sarita fled their home in Sitamarhi, Bihar, with his brother-in-law, taking ₹2 lakh in cash and significant valuables.

The relationship between Sarita and Rahul began under unusual circumstances ten months ago. Sarita had originally arranged for her daughter to marry Rahul. However, during the engagement period, a romantic relationship developed between the mother-in-law and the prospective groom. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Aligarh Woman Elopes With Brother-in-Law After Abandoning Son-in-Law

यूपी | अलीगढ़ में 10 महीने पहले 38 वर्षीय सरिता अपने पति–बच्चों को छोड़कर 18 साल छोटे होने वाले दामाद राहुल संग फरार हो गई थी। अब ये महिला राहुल को भी छोड़कर बहनोई संग चली गई है। राहुल ने पुलिस में 2 लाख रुपए कैश और जेवरात भी ले जाने की शिकायत की है। अलीगढ़ से भागने के बाद ये… pic.twitter.com/yC588JLZsS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 12, 2026

Before the wedding could take place, the pair fled Aligarh, leaving behind Sarita’s husband and her other children. The couple eventually relocated to Sitamarhi to start a new life together.

The Recent Disappearance

According to the police complaint filed by Rahul, the relationship took an unexpected turn last week. Rahul stated that while he was away at work on February 6, Sarita left their residence. He further alleges that she did not leave alone, but was accompanied by his own brother-in-law. Rahul claims the duo took approximately ₹2 lakh in cash and a collection of jewelry during their departure. Aligarh: 39-Year-Old Woman Sapna Devi Who Eloped With Would-Be Son-in-Law Surrenders With ‘Beau’, Calls Bond ‘Lifelong’ (Watch Video).

Current Investigation

Local police in Aligarh are currently reviewing the complaint. While elopement between consenting adults is generally a civil matter, the allegations of theft involving the cash and jewelry have prompted a formal look into the incident. The whereabouts of Sarita and her new partner remain unknown. Authorities have not yet confirmed if a formal First Information Report (FIR) has been registered regarding the alleged theft.

