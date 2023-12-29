Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Fourteen customised vehicles to protect Simlipal Tiger Reserve were flagged off by State Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat here on Friday.

The Forest Department introduced 'Bolero Campers', customised off-roading vehicles to keep a tab on timber mafia and poachers inside Similipal Reserve Forest.

Odisha Forest Minister Pradeep Amat launched fourteen of these off-road camper vans on Friday, which is also the 64th Foundation Day of Nandankanan Zoological Park. These cars will be stationed in Similipal beginning on December 30.

Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Deputy Director Similipal Tiger Reserve, Dr Samarat Gouda, Jatani MLA Sures Routray, and many others were present.

Odisha (Wild Life) Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda, while speaking to ANI, said that these cars are modified to operate inside Similpal in any kind of weather. Its four-wheel drive system and other features allow it to go further into the interior, making it useful for monitoring poachers and other offenders.

"Now, it will all be group patrolling. More than 50 per cent of the patrolling will be done by the vehicle, along with the APR force and the Similipal Tiger Protection Force. They have all been armed with sophisticated arms and ammunition. No more; they will have to sit as sitting ducks for the poachers and others. Now they have enough arms and ammunition at their disposal to ensure their own safety and security," Nanda added.

Our goal is protection, especially in areas where poaching occurs. We will deploy these cars in certain areas to curb poaching activities, said Dr Samrat Gouda, Deputy Director, Similipal. (ANI)

