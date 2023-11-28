Baripada, Nov 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday for raping a teenage girl.

District special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' in Siddharthnagar After Visit by Samajwadi Party’s Muslim MLA Sayeda Khatoon.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the girl as compensation, said Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The incident happened on June 27, 2018, when the 16-year-old girl went to her uncle's house in the Baisinga police station area to attend a wedding.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Sonia Gandhi Urges People of State To Vote for Congress, Says People Have Given Respect by Calling Her 'Amma'.

The convict took her to a relative's house by offering her chocolates, and then raped her.

The court relied on the statements of the survivor and 13 witnesses, besides her medical examination report, to convict the man.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)