Paradip (Odisha), Feb 4 (PTI) At least three police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector were injured in a mob attack while arresting a person accused of extortion in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday, police said.

The locals who attacked the police succeeded in freeing accused Trinath Dalei from the custody of the law enforcers, an officer said.

The incident took place in Belari Dalei Sahi village in Paradipgarh police station area in the evening when a four-member police team from Abhaychand police station went there to execute a warrant and arrest Dalei, he said.

The police team was taking the accused to the police station when locals attacked them and succeeded in freeing him, the officer said.

Two platoons of police under Paradip ASP Nimai Charan Sethy have been deployed in the village, which has been cordoned off. COR AAM ACD

