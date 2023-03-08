Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) Five people drowned while taking bath in ponds and rivers in different parts of Odisha after celebrating Holi on Wednesday, police said.

Two brothers drowned while taking bath in Brahmani river in Kendrapada district. They got caught in the river current at Musadhia in Pattamundai police station area.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Fed Up of Drinking Habit, Parents Beat Alcoholic Son to Death in Madurai; Surrenders Before Police.

A boy drowned in Chitrapola river in the Salipur area of Cuttack while bathing, police said.

A girl drowned in a pond in Soro area of Balasore district. Similarly, a man drowned while bathing in the village pond in Kandhapalli in Sadar police area of Bolangir.

Also Read | Aditya Thackeray Urges Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Give Maharashtra Two More Airports in Palghar and Fardapur.

A man went missing while taking bath in Mahanadi near Choudwar in Cuttack. A search is on to rescue him, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)