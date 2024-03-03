Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian on Sunday said that the state government ensures that the youth of the state are provided with the support to achieve their goals.

"The students should dream big and work hard towards achieving their potential. The government will ensure that the youth are provided with the support to achieve their goals," he said.

Pandian visited the Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Bargarh districts and attended the Nua-O Scholarship distribution programme.

Pandian attended the Nua-O Scholarship distribution programme at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi and Titilagarh in Bolangir and in Bargarh districts where he interacted with the students from the respective districts.

Addressing the event, Pandian said that as many as 37,160 eligible students from 80 colleges of Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh districts will get their scholarships.

"With this, Rs. 36.81 Crores has been sanctioned for 37,160 students from all the 03 districts," he added.

He also distributed Nua-O Scholarship Sanction Orders to the students.

Pandian also said that the government's next major initiative will be to cover all the students through the launching of the futuristic Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points-system-based smart card that will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and will reduce the financial burden on parents, create opportunities for career progression and employment.

"Online registration portal for this card will be launched on March 5, 2024. All the students, without any income criteria, for the UG and PG courses will be eligible. And the distribution of the card will be on August 15," he added. (ANI)

