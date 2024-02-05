Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Puri district, as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the public.

Pandian participated in the Nua-O program that was organised and interacted with students of all colleges of Puri. He discussed with students of Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office read.

Pandian emphasised that students should work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that college transformation projects in the district will be completed by March. He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned the achievements of some prominent personalities from Puri district like Prasanna Kumar Hota, IAS, Retired Health Secretary; Gopal Nanda, IPS, Ex-DG of Odisha Police; Kishore Jena, Athlete; Jayanti Behera, Paralympic athlete; Malay Kumar Mishra, IFS, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary; Sudarshan Sahoo, sculpture artist; Sudarshan Pattnaik, sand artist and Ashok Mohapatra, Ex-Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Pandian said that many role models have emerged from the Puri district who have all been students from different government schools and colleges. He said that they have achieved success because of hard work and determination. He motivated the students to believe in their goals and work hard with self-confidence, the release read.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the 650-bed Teaching Hospital, Puri for Rs 309 Crores. He directed the concerned officials to complete the work as per the timeline.

He also reviewed the progress of the Konark Heritage Area Development Project built at the cost of Rs 172 Crores. Later, he reviewed the progress of 10 Multipurpose Cyclone shelters at a total cost of Rs 20 crore, which were sanctioned after his last visit to the district in August 2023, the release read.

He also reviewed other Major Temple development projects like Loknath Temple, Puri built at a cost of Rs 35.42 Crores; Maa Mangala Temple, Kakatpur at a cost of Rs 11.85 Crores; Alarnath Pitha, Brahmagiri at a cost of Rs 9.11 Crs; Siruli Mahaveer temple at a cost of Rs 6.02 Crores; Baliharchandi temple at a cost of Rs 5.41 Crores; Somnath temple, Nimapara at a cost of Rs 4.94 Crores.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of other projects of the district including Mega PWS, major roads and bridges, and major health infrastructure projects, the release stated.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Puri District in August 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

He interacted with the public at Bhudan Field, Talabania at Puri and heard their grievances on various issues and assured early resolution, the release said. (ANI)

