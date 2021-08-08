Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 8 (ANI): 6 transgenders have been arrested by the Bharatpur police on Saturday for assaulting a police constable.

The condition of the constable is serious, the police informed.

The accused have been identified as Rini Behera, Salini Das, Lopa Sethi, Dipali Nayak, Suni Jena, and Rahana Mallik.

An attempt to murder case against all 6 accused has been registered and they were forwarded to court. (ANI)

