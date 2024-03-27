New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Odisha has agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for implementing the PM SHRI school scheme, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

With the coastal state agreeing to implement the scheme, West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi are the only states which have not signed an MoU with the Union Ministry of Education to have such schools.

"The Odisha government has taken a far-reaching decision to sign an MoU with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to implement the PM SHRI Scheme. PM SHRI are NEP 2020 exemplar schools," the Ministry of Education wrote on X.

The MoU will be signed by the state before the beginning of the 2024-25 academic year. This partnership between the Odisha government and the Ministry of Education signifies stronger Center-state relations, it said.

"We enthusiastically support this initiative as it reflects our collective dedication to strengthening school education and ensures the comprehensive development of students in Odisha," the Ministry of Education added.

The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme targets to upgrade 14,500 schools and is expected to benefit 1.8 million students. It also aims to ensure these schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Union government has selected 6,448 schools from 28 states and Union territories for an upgrade in the first round.

