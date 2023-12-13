India News | Odisha: AI-powered Cameras to Monitor Conduct of Class 10 Exams

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence-powered cameras will be installed in strong rooms, where question papers will be stored, and sensitive examination centres to monitor the conduct of class 10 board exams in Odisha from February 20 to March 4 next year.

The footage from the cameras will be web-casted to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha headquarters to keep an eye out for any discrepancy.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra, while announcing the schedule for the class 10 examinations on Wednesday, said, "We will monitor the conduct of the exams through AI-powered cameras. If any discrepancy is found, it will immediately come to our notice.

The BSE president said that 5,51,611 students have registered themselves to appear for the examinations, which will be held at 2,991 centres. As many as 313 nodal centres will be set up where the question papers will be stored.

Similarly, 7,831 students will appear for the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination at 55 centres while 3,037 students will appear for the Madhyama examination at 107 centres, he said.

The class 10 students will appear for the first language Odia paper exam on February 20 while the exam for the second language English will be held on February 23.

The examination for the Mathematics paper will be conducted on February 26 while tests for third language, general science and social science will be held on February 28, March 2, and March 4, respectively. The Board has set March 15 as a tentative date to start the evaluation process.

The BSE has said that class 9 examinations will be conducted from March 6 to 15 for which the schedule will be announced later.

This year, the class 9 examination question papers will be uploaded on the web portal. The high school concerned will have to download it using user ID and password two hours before the test and print it as per requirement, said Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, BSE vice-president.

