Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free COVID vaccination for everyone in the state above the age of 18.

In a video message to the people of the state, Patnaik said the government will be spending Rs 2,000 crore towards vaccination of 2 crore people.

"The people will not have to spend anything towards the vaccination," Patnaik said.

Vaccination for people above the age of 45 is underway and it is already free of cost.

Inoculation for those above 18 will begin on May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)