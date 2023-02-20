Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 20 (ANI): The budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is going to commence on Tuesday.

The speaker of the House Bikram Keshari Arukha held an all-party meeting and a consensus was reached to ensure the smooth conduct of the session.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Arukha said, "For smooth functioning of the house during the budget session, Which is going to start tomorrow (Tuesday), an all-party meeting was held and there were 15 issues on agenda and discussion held on them".

Speaker Arukha added that the members expressed their opinion to ensure the smooth conduct of the house. "If any member is not able to attend the house due to any health issues, he can attend the proceedings through video conferencing."

Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the house on the opening day of the session and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is scheduled to present the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the house on February 24th.

The session will commence in two phases from February 21 to March 1st and the second from March 10th and will continue to April 6th. (ANI)

