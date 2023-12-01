Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): Bhubaneswar Customs recovered 22 kg of cocaine worth Rs 220 crore from a cargo ship anchored at Paradip Port late Thursday night, an official statement said on Friday.

Commissioner of Customs, Bhubaneswar zone informed that based on intelligence a few suspected packets, likely to be Narcotics drugs were concealed in a Panama registered Ship, namely, MV Debi berthed at Paradip International Cargo Terminal which had arrived from Gresik port, Indonesia in ballast.

Customs officials searched the ship at midnight on November 30.

During the search, a total of 22 packets (wrapped and affixed with magnet) were recovered from the cranes of the ship containing a hardened but brittle white substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.

"Initial testing by the Special Intelligence and Investigation (SIIB) team of the Bhubaneswar Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate revealed that the substance is possibly Cocaine, a narcotic drug under the NDPS Act 1985," an official statement said.

"A total of 22 kg of such drugs valued at around Rs 220 cr in the international grey market was recovered. All the crew members working onboard the ship are from Vietnam. The ship is registered in Panama and is operated by the Asia Pacific Shipping Co. Ltd," it added.

According to officials, the suspected ship is having its last port of call from Gresik Port, Indonesia and was destined for Denmark.

"The suspected cocaine samples are to be sent to a government laboratory to ascertain the exact nature and chemical composition of the goods. Further rummaging and searching of the ship with the help of sniffer dogs is underway.," an official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

