Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will organise a protest demonstration in Cuttack on Monday, according to an official statement.

According to a statement issued by the BJD Media Cell, the protest will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with party workers and leaders marching from Sunshine Field to the RDC Office in Cuttack.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2025: 6 Kanwariyas Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accidents on Delhi-Dehradun Highway and Ganga Canal Road As Pilgrim Rush Surges in Yatra's Final Leg.

The protest will be held in the aftermath of the incident in which a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants in Balanga, Puri, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BJD leaders and workers organised a 'Deepdaan' at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, praying for the speedy recovery of a victim of the recent Puri incident, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

Speaking on the issue, a BJD MLA strongly criticised the state government, stating, "The law and order situation has completely collapsed. This incident occurred in the constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister, and the Chief Minister, who also serves as the Home Minister, reflects poorly on his administration. We strongly condemn this incident and demand a judicial inquiry into the matter."

Another BJD MLA expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the state, saying, "We are here at Lingaraj Temple to pray for the speedy recovery of the victims. The culprits must face strict punishment. No one feels safe in this state, and the government must wake up and take responsibility for addressing the deteriorating condition of Odisha."

The 15-year-old girl, who was set on fire by miscreants at Balanga in Puri, is in critical condition, and on oxygen support at ICU unit, AIIMS Delhi said in a statement.

She was airlifted from Bhubaneshwar to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday at 4:20 pm for her treatment.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri district. According to her cousin, the 15-year-old girl, who had gone out with friends, was abducted and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. Severely burnt, she managed to reach a nearby house from where she was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)