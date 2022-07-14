Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs held a protest on Thursday inside the state Legislative Assembly against Congress leader Ajoy Kumar's remarks on National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday alleged that NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India".

She should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi." The Congress leader alleged that the condition of the Scheduled Castes has become "worse", despite Ram Nath Kovind becoming President.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar alleged, "Yashwant Sinha is a good candidate, and Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents the evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities are happening on SCs. Modi government is fooling people."

Kumar's remarks on Murmu drew a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Hours after the statement, Ajoy Kumar clarified that he has an issue with NDA's views and that is what he commented on. He also said that Murmu is a good woman.

Meanwhile, parties like YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Akali Dal have extended their support to Murmu.

The Congress-led opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.

The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. (ANI)

