Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) Setting the ball rolling for the election of a new president of Odisha's BJP unit, the party on Sunday announced that polling, if required, will be held on July 8.

The ruling party released the voters' list during the day.

BJP co-state election officer and state general secretary Jatin Mohanty said the candidates for the post of state party president and national council members can file nominations from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm on Monday.

The final list will be published by 4.30 pm of the day after the nomination-related complaints are addressed.

“If a consensus is not reached through the nomination process, an election will be held for the top post on July 8. The name of the new president will be declared on Tuesday,” Mohanty said.

Odisha BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar arrived here while central observer Sanjay Jaiswal is also expected to reach Bhubaneswar on Monday to oversee the nomination and election procedure, party sources said.

Tomar said that the election was postponed in view of the stampede that took place during Rath Yatra festival in Puri on June 29.

Stating that the BJP was a democratic party, Tomar said those who want to be in the race for the post are free to file nomination.

However, as per the tradition, BJP has opted for a consensus-based approach to elect its state leadership, he said.

Avoiding disclosure whether he will file nomination again for the post, incumbent BJP state president Manmohan Samal said that Odisha will get a new head soon.

Mohanty said according to the constitutional provisions of the BJP, organisational elections are held once every three years.

