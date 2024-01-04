Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jan 4 (PTI) The 12-hour bandh called by the BJP in Odisha's Kalahandi district in support of farmers hit normal life on Thursday, with markets and educational institutions remaining shut and vehicles off the roads, police said.

Emergency services were exempt from the bandh, which was mostly peaceful, police said.

Also Read | India, Nepal Ink Several Agreements As EAM S Jaishankar Holds 'Productive' Talks With His Nepalese Counterpart NP Saud (See Pics).

The bandh was called by the opposition BJP demanding justice for farmers who allegedly face problems at different government paddy procurement centres. The saffron party demanded relief from ‘katni chatni' (deduction of certain amount of paddy) by millers during paddy procurement.

They also claimed that farmers were forced to go for distress sale of cotton and demanded lowering of electricity tariff and removal of country liquor manufacturing units in the district.

Also Read | India Tech Startup 2023: Despite Facing Global Challenges, India Remains Third Largest Tech Startup Ecosystem, With Over 950 Startup Founded Last Year, Says Report.

BJP district unit president Artatran Mohapatra said the party called the bandh against the government's "anti-farmer" policies.

"The bandh was aimed at awakening the government from slumber as millers looted the farmers," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)