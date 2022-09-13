Puri, Sep 13 (PTI) In an effort to make the party's rank and file "poll-ready" for the 2024 elections, the Odisha BJP on Tuesday started its three-day training programme in Puri.

The programme, attended by party MLAs, MPs, district presidents and state office bearers, was inaugurated by BJP state unit president Samir Mohanty in the presence of senior leader D Purendeswari.

All the saffron party candidates, who had contested the assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Odisha, took part in the training programme.

BJP's Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal is scheduled to attend the event on Wednesday, while its national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh will train party leaders in the state on Thursday, the last of the programme.

"During the three-day event, we will focus on the 2024 elections. The party cadres are told to highlight the achievement of the central government and make people aware of the inefficacy of the state's BJD government which has been ruling Odisha for 22 years," BJP's state general secretary Golak Mohapatra.

He said that there is "no secret" about the saffron party's preparation for the 2024 elections.

"The party has already started its work for the polls since the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Odisha," Mohapatra said.

The party has recently appointed senior MLA Jaynarayan Mishra as its new Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

"Since the BJP is a cadre-based party, all members are also informed on the saffron camp's ideology," Purendeswari said, adding that making the organisation more people-centric is the objective of the training programme.

The training camp will have 15 sessions in three days.

