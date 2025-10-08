New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday approved the candidature of Ghasiram Majhi as the party's nominee for the upcoming bye-election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the 71-Nuapada constituency, a release said.

The announcement was made through an official press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The bypoll in Nuapada was necessitated following the vacancy in the Assembly seat, and the Congress leadership has now formalised its choice of Majhi to contest on behalf of the party.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.

The counting of votes for the by-election is scheduled for November 14. These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district.

The Election Commission has confirmed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems will be used at all polling stations to ensure a smooth and transparent election process. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been arranged to facilitate the elections.

Voters will be required to present their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) as the primary identification document at polling booths.

According to the official statement from Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to provision of the instruction vide Commission's letter No. 437/6/1NST/ECI/FUNCT/MCC/2024/(BYE ELECTIONS) dated 02nd January, 2024 (available on the Commission's website).

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission also announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

