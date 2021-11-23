Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): A Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved several projects under Biju Setu Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5182 crore.

"Odisha Cabinet led by CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved several projects under Biju Setu Yojana. As many as 550 new projects will be taken up under the scheme in addition to 396 ongoing projects. The scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5182 Cr," CMO Odisha tweeted from its official account. (ANI)

