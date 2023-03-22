Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to kin of the three deceased students who were killed in a tragic car accident today.

"Expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased students," the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Coolie Returns Rs 1.4 Lakh Phone Belonging to Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Make-Up Artist Found at Dadar Station; Gets Rewarded for His Honesty.

Three students were killed after being hit by a speeding car near Saradhapalli chhak on Sonepur-Binika road on Wednesday.

As per the police official, the incident took place when the students were crossing the road outside the Sharadhabali School in Sadar Block of Sonepur district.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Citizens on Eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

The deceased have been identified as Subrat Bhoi, Rajesh Pera and Raja Pera. They were studying in class 6 of Sardhapali Government Primary School.

Odisha CM has also ordered to make proper medical arrangements for the injured students and also announced an aid of 50 thousand rupees for them and wished them a speedy recovery.

Soon after the accident, the local police reached the spot and rushed the injured students to the District Headquarters Hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)