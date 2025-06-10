Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the DCP, Bhubaneswar here.

The four-storey office building has been constructed over an area of 2,272 square metre at a cost of Rs 7.80 crore.

Also Read | MUDA Case: ED Attaches 92 Properties Worth INR 100 Crore in Alleged Scam, BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation.

Majhi said the new building will help in providing quality policing services to people.

In March this year, 14 new police stations constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore were inaugurated in various districts of the state, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Deaths in Karnataka: 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported in State, Pushing Tally to 11.

“The police are taking legal action impartially and without bias. The law and order situation in the state has remained satisfactory during the last one year,” Mahji said.

The chief minister also handed over 425 two-wheelers to investigating officers of various police stations under the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

The state government will extend support to the police department for the application of technology in the investigation process of crimes, Majhi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)